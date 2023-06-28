Fast! Like a ninja! If you blinked, you may not have noticed that four more classic games have just been added to the library of SEGA Genesis to Nintendo Switch Online and that can now be played: The Revenge of Shinobi, Ghouls ‘n Ghosts, landstalker and Crusader of Centy. You can play them all on your system nintendoswitch with a membership of Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack.

Via: Nintendo of America

Editor’s note: Whenever these things happen I wonder what my teenage self would think… SEGA Genesis games on a Nintendo console. I was always #TeamNintendo in that war.