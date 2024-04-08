Head of Moscow Longevity Filippov: loneliness shortens life by 5-6 years

Deputy head of the Moscow Department of Labor and Social Protection, head of the Moscow Longevity program Vladimir Filippov listed four secrets to a long and active life. His words quotes News.ru.

Filippov named physical activity as the first rule of longevity. He clarified that in old age, sports should bring pleasure, so he advised doing what you really like. Good options, according to Filippov, are Nordic walking, traditional gymnastics and oriental practices.

The second secret of a long life, according to Filippov, is intellectual work. He clarified: in Japan, where longevity is actively studied, studies have shown that people who regularly read or solved crossword puzzles lived, on average, four years longer. At the same time, according to the expert, loneliness, lack of social contacts and warm communication shorten life by five to six years.

Finally, Filippov called the fourth rule of a long life the prevention of diseases, as well as timely visits to doctors to identify possible diseases in the early stages.

Earlier, British professor of gerontology Claire Steves said that the best method of preventing dementia is weight training. She advised people without the necessary physical fitness to engage in any physical activity, such as going for a walk at least three times a week.