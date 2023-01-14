The nicest four-seater funcoupé for 20 mille, what will you end up with?

If we all start driving sensibly and environmentally consciously, there will still be a little room for some fun. It is a statement that any politician will sweep the floor with, but there is something in it. Mainly because we make it up ourselves. In many cases, people who are allowed to choose a company car have to take environmental labels into account.

That used to be an economical BlueMotion, a little more recently a plug-in hybrid and nowadays an electric car. That is no different with Bert. Bert is a Belgian car blog reader (hello Bert) and he is looking for a four-seater funcoupé next to his company car. Or, as they say so beautifully in Belgium: a company car.

Four-seater fun coupe

His current company car is a Mercedes-Benz C-Class, a C200d Break (Belgians don’t say ‘station wagon’) and a new one is on the way: a Hyundai Ioniq 5. That car is very good in its kind, but Bert wants something besides it that offers a bit of fun in the form of experience. That is why he is looking for a four-seater funcoupé. Bert has two children and they must be able to travel in the backseat. A two-seater is therefore not an option.

Bert prefers to look for a fairly analogous car with a steering wheel, 3 pedals and a gear lever. Bert is not interested in whether the car is beautiful or looks cool. It must be a fun driving car that makes you smile.

Bert’s wishes and requirements for a sporty four-seater funcoupé can be viewed in the table below:

Current/Past Cars: Mercedes C200d Break (S205) company car. Many previous cars, Insignia/Zafira/156/320d, all company cars. The first and only car I bought myself was an Astra GSI. Buy / lease: Buy Budget: +- 20000€, 25000€ incl tax, biv and insurance Annual mileage: Max 5000km Fuel Preference: Gasoline Reason to purchase another car: 2nd car, just for fun Family composition: Single, 2 children aged 10 and 12 Preferred Brands / Models: Coupe. There must be a usable back seat because of the children No-go brands / models: No

Infiniti G37 Coupe (CV36)

€19,945

2009

135,000 km

You won’t get any closer to a four-seater 370Z, because in principle the Infiniti G37 Coupé is a slightly more luxurious 370Z with a longer wheelbase and four seats. That’s actually exactly what you’re looking for, right? Japanese, reliable, exclusive and fast. Because here too is the 3.7 V6 with 337 hp. It’s also an honest naturally aspirated V6, with relatively plenty of torque. Not only that, the VQ37 also enjoys touring, something you don’t see with many of its peers.

The disadvantage is that they are quite exclusive and we only found one suitable copy. All others are automatic. To drive, a G37 is slightly more comfortable than a 370Z. The longer wheelbase in particular is quite pleasant actually. The number of dealers for maintenance is quite limited, but there are still a few service points in our country for Infiniti.

Hyundai Genesis Coupe 3.8 V6

€20,000

2014

50,000 km

It is clear which car Hyundai took its inspiration from when drawing the Genesis Coupé. The South Korean four-seater funcoupé shows quite a few similarities with the above Infiniti. Still, a few things are different. The engine is slightly less powerful and simply makes less sense. It is a more relaxed engine for cruising.

The manual gearbox version is also very rare here. In terms of interior, this facelift version (never delivered in the Netherlands) is already slightly better than the pre-lift models, but it is not great for the price level. On the side you drive for 20 mille in a fairly young car with few kilometers. One that also has the name to stay whole.

Renault Mégane Renault Sport 265 Cup

€20,250

2015

115.00 km

But this Renault has no rear-wheel drive? No! He doesn’t have that. And of these cars in this overview, it is probably the most hardcore driver’s car that offers the most fun. The Megane RS is something special. The basis is a Renault Mégane, a neat C-segment car with, in this case, a nice coupé-esque bodywork, so it is a four-seater funcoupé. But everything that matters is done so incredibly well. The handling is truly phenomenal.

The grip too. There’s a reason why you see these bushy cars on track days. They are 911 GT3s among the hatchbacks. In terms of reliability, there are mainly some finishing misses, but there are plenty of competitors with many more issues. In addition, the Mégane RS is reasonably practical with a fairly spacious trunk and excellent rear seat. In short, take it for a spin.

Toyota GT86 (ZN6)

€20,000

2014

140,000 km

Perhaps the standard choice in this segment if you are looking for a four-seater funcoupé. The Toyota GT86 does everything right. A reliable car, with a fairly low weight. As a result, the costs to keep it running are not that high either. At the same time, the balance is excellent and you can really have a lot of fun with this GT86 in the corners. The engine has always been the biggest drawback.

Not so much because of the lack of a turbo and power, but that torque dip around 3,000 rpm and the mediocre sound of the Subaru boxer. These problems cannot be solved completely, but there are many upgrades to be found that mask the shortcomings. Anyway, for this car there is really a lot to find on the aftermarket. You can’t think of it that way, or in England, the US or Japan they have already been working on it.

BMW 135i Coupe M-Sport (E82)

€19,000

2014

120,000 km

You can take BMW in many directions if you are looking for a sporty four-seater funcoupé. For this request we were in doubt between a 1 Series (E82) or 3 Series (E92). As a fun project, the 135i is by far the most fun. It’s a bit of a rambunctious, chunky car. The N54 is a gem. Yes, there are some points of attention with that block, but the tuning potential is enormous.

In terms of transmission, the automatic transmission of its kind is not very bad, while the manual gearbox is a bit hakerig. So don’t rule out the machine in advance. Another nice option is the 125i Coupé, which is one of the last 3-liter six-cylinder without turbo and without direct injection. And you can also tickle them quite easily. If you want more space, the slightly more mature E92 is also a great alternative that is only a few kilograms heavier.

Porsche 968

€19,990

1996

95,000 km

But this is a two-seater, right? No! The Porsche 968 Club Sport is a two-seater. That is a 968 with a slightly harder chassis and fewer options (and therefore no back seat) that you used to pay less for and now pay more. In this version you literally get more value for your money. The 968 is a bit of an odd case. You have a huge 3.0 four-cylinder in-line engine with 239 hp, a very nice block. But cornering balance is the USP of the car.

This car has such good handling that that is the only reason to buy it. The weight is low and the weight that is there is perfectly distributed. Disadvantage: you just have to hope that you will find a good copy and the maintenance costs will be quite substantial anyway. The depreciation has now been completed, so you do not have any costs. Finding a neat 968 in the budget can be a bit difficult, the 944 is also a good alternative.

Semi yolo: Mercedes-Benz CLK55 AMG (C209)

€19,950

2004

100,000 km

A different approach to the four-seater funcoupé. Initially we wanted to track down a Maserati 3200GT or Jaguar XKR as a yolo, but with that Italian in particular you are in an exotic corner. They are also quite mature drivers’ cars. It is our surprise that this Mercedes-Benz CLK55 AMG fits in the budget. Granted, it’s more Autobahn stormer than slalom knight. The BMW M3 had the reputation of being better in the corners, but these CLKs are really not that bad. A big advantage is the engine, an absolute delight: 5.4 liters of atmospheric V8.

It is also a very reliable engine (provided it is properly maintained, of course) that sounds fabulously good and is capable of great performances. Nothing beats an intermediate acceleration with a V8: direct response, lots of torque, lots of power and that glorious sound. Do look for an original copy, not because tuning is wrong, but because we also encountered some ‘black series’ conversions. Fun in itself, but make sure you get the original parts in any case. Mercedes-Benz fans like that.

YOLO: Honda Integra Type-R (DC2)

€29,500 (Italy)

1998

60,000 km

The Honda Integra Type-R is by far the coolest option. You already found that out yourself. We should immediately mention that it is actually impossible in the budget. The Integra Type-R has always been scarce and now there are finally enthusiasts who want one. The prices actually start at 30 grand for a reasonably neat copy. To drive, an Integra is brilliant. The steering is very precise and full of feeling. Also typical Honda at the time: shifting gears is a truly exquisite experience.

The engine is an absolute masterpiece (especially when the VTEC kicks in, yo) the handling is as you would expect from a homologation special. Despite the high purchase price, it is not an unwise investment. The costs to keep it running are not too bad and there will probably be little or no depreciation.

Do you also want advice about your next car? Then fill in this form, providing us with all relevant information. Who knows, we might find your next dream car!

