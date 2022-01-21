In Jalisco, on the Mexican coast, the Four Seasons Restort Tamarindo was conceived to enhance the attractions of a particular peninsula of the Pacific Ocean. Despite having 157 accommodations, only 2% of the natural reserve area was built, preserving stretches of virgin forest and 200-meter cliffs. Not to mention the view of the sea and the golf course, designed by the award-winning architect David Fleming. The opening is scheduled for the first quarter. Information: fourseasons.com/tamarindo.

(Note published in issue 1257 of Dinheiro Magazine)