Between June 4 and 5 four scrap dealers from the community of Taborda disappeared, municipality of Temoaya, after going out to different points of zacatecas to work.

The disappeared respond to the names of Jesús Arias Iglesias, 23 years old, and José Luis Velázquez García, 18 years old, who were last seen on Sunday, June 4. For their part, Salvador Robles Becerril and Joel Aguilar Rodríguez, aged 18 and 45, lost track on Monday the 5th of this month.

According to the search records issued by the Zacatecas State Attorney General’s Office (FGJE), José Luis and Jesús Arias disappeared in the town of Tabasco, Zacatecas. While Joel Aguilar and Salvador Robles stopped communicating with their relatives after arriving in the municipality of Jerez.

“Tuesday was the last time we knew, at nine in the morning, and then his cell phone sent to the mailbox,” said Elizabeth Mejía, Joel Aguilar’s wife, for the local media.

For her part, María del Socorro Iglesias, mother of Jesús Arias, pointed out that the four disappeared traveled paths that were already known to them.

“On a route that they already know, that’s why we are surprised that we don’t know anything,” said the woman.

It is worth mentioning that the four left their community to go to different points in the same state. Faced with this situation, the Attorney General of the State of Mexico (FGJEM) joined the work with the publication of search files.