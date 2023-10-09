Russian Embassy: four Russians went missing after Hamas attack in Israel

Four Russian citizens went missing after an attack by the radical Hamas group in Israel. This is reported by TASS with reference to the Russian Embassy in the country.

As of 16:00 Moscow time on October 9, there is no information about the dead Russians. At the same time, there is information about nine people with whom relatives cannot contact. These include both those who permanently reside in Israel and those temporarily in the country.

“Four of them are listed as missing in action provided by the Israeli side,” explained embassy spokeswoman Maria Ryazanova.

Earlier it became known that Russia is ready to take radical measures to remove its citizens from Israel if the situation in the country worsens. This was stated by the Russian Ambassador in Tel Aviv Anatoly Viktorov.