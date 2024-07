Belgorod Governor Gladkov: Four People Injured in Ukrainian Armed Forces Shelling

Four residents of the Belgorod region were injured in shelling by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). This was reported in his Telegram-channel reported the region’s governor Vyacheslav Gladkov.

According to Gladkov, three people were injured in Shebekino, and another in the village of Novaya Tavolzhanka.