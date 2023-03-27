In the Kuban, four accomplices were convicted of attacking pensioners and breaking into their homes

In Apsheronsk, four members of the criminal group – Peter and Ruslan Sheptukhin, Nikolai Denisenko and Pavel Dramenko – were found guilty of robbery. This was reported to Lente.ru in the joint press service of the courts of the Krasnodar Territory.

They received from eight to 13 years in prison in special and strict regime colonies. Only Dramenko admitted his guilt.

According to the investigation, from May to September 2021, accomplices, under the guise of buying scrap metal and purchasing food, collected information about single pensioners living in the Kuban. In May 2021, men attacked an 83-year-old resident of Goryachiy Klyuch. At night, they climbed over the fence, made their way into his house, took 17 thousand rubles, while tying the awakened owner with belts and ropes. In September 2021, the defendants attacked a resident of the village of Lesogorskaya. At about ten o’clock in the evening they entered her house, searched it, holding the hostess with their hands, but did not find anything of value and disappeared. Later they made their way to the house of an 80-year-old pensioner in the village of Tverskaya. The men threw the hostess on the floor and demanded money from her. The Russian woman was frightened and gave them 70 thousand rubles.