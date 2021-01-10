In the Velikoluksky district of the Pskov region, four people died in a fire in a private house. This was reported by the REN TV channel.

Rescuers found the bodies of the dead after extinguishing the fire.

According to the TV channel, the area of ​​the fire was 48 square meters. Its cause is being established.

Earlier, a fire in a Bashkir nursing home killed 11 people. Possible causes of fire are careless fire handling or faulty electrical wiring. Four guests of the boarding house managed to leave the premises on their own, three more were taken out by the employees of the institution. A criminal case was initiated.