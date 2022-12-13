The United States charged four Russians with the purchase of electronics in circumvention of sanctions

The American authorities accused four Russian citizens of purchasing military and dual-use goods in circumvention of sanctions. This is reported RIA Newsreferring to the materials of the court in New York.

Among the Russians accused of purchasing advanced electronics and sophisticated test equipment for the development of quantum computers, hypersonic and nuclear weapons are Evgeny Grinin, Alexei Ippolitov, Boris Livshits and Svetlana Skvortsova. It is noted that the defendants in the case “bought and shipped US-sanctioned products to Russia through a network of front companies and bank accounts in various countries.”

“Starting at least in 2017, defendants Yevgeny Grinin, Aleksey Ippolitov, Boris Livshits, Svetlana Skvortsova <...> illegally ordered, purchased and shipped millions of dollars worth of military and dual-use technology from manufacturers and vendors in the United States <...> for Russian end consumers,” the documents say.

However, the court documents do not indicate where the defendants are currently located. The main suspect is Grinin, previously included in the sanctions lists. The charges against the Russians were brought back in September, but they were publicly presented only now.

Earlier, the European Commission introduced the ninth package of sanctions against Russia. Among the new restrictions are measures relating to dual-use goods.