Of: Nadja Austel, Nail Akkoyun

While fighting is raging in the east of the country, President Zelenskyj comments on the Ukraine war. The news ticker.

Zelenskyj gives speech: President of Ukraine demands that Russia be classified as a “terrorist state”.

President of Ukraine demands that Russia be classified as a “terrorist state”. Editor’s note: Read the latest developments in Ukraine conflict in our news ticker. The information processed here Ukraine war come partly from the warring parties Russia and the Ukraine. They can therefore not be independently checked in part.

+++ 7.20 p.m.: A deserted Russian separatist soldier confirmed loudly Ukrinform the numerous war crimes committed by the Russian invaders in the Bucha district of the Kyiv region. “I know for sure that there have been cases of looting. I saw how (…) cars were stolen, I saw how they smashed cars that wouldn’t start and destroyed houses.” They also stole jewelry and appliances from the houses, the soldier reports in one Interview. In addition, women were raped by Russian soldiers.

He also reports that the Russian soldiers at the front are working in appalling conditions. The Russian command is therefore exerting physical and psychological pressure on those who wanted to leave the front or were captured.

According to Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar, Donetsk is currently the most brutal area on the front line. (Archive image) © IMAGO/Hennadii Minchenko

According to Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar, the Donetsk region is currently the most brutal area on the front line in the Ukraine war: The Russian armed forces have somewhat reduced their attack activities due to the bad weather, but the intensity of the attacks has not decreased, she said in a press release national newscast.

Ukraine War News: Four Russian “torture sites” found in Cherson

+++ 6.45 p.m.: After the recapture of the southern Ukrainian city of Cherson, Ukrainian investigators say they discovered four torture sites used by the Russian occupiers. They identified a total of four buildings in which the “Russian occupiers illegally detained and brutally tortured people,” said the General Prosecutor’s Office in Kyiv.

According to the report, during its eight-month occupation of Kherson, Russian forces set up “pseudo-law enforcement agencies” in detention centers and police stations, where “parts of rubber truncheons, a wooden bat, an electric shock device and a light bulb and bullets were seized”. The occupiers also left behind documents on the administration of the prison camps.

News in the Ukraine war: Residents of Kherson report war crimes

Investigations into other torture sites and unlawful detentions are ongoing, it said. The aim is also to identify all victims. Since the liberation of Kherson by Ukrainian forces on November 11, Kyiv has repeatedly reported Russian “war crimes” in the region.

A resident of Cherson told the news agency last week afp about his weeks-long detention, during which he was beaten and electrocuted by Russian and pro-Russian forces. There was no reaction from Moscow to the allegations.

News about the Ukraine war: Russia shells Cherson – Entire city without electricity

Update from Monday, November 21, 4:50 p.m.: At least one person has reportedly been killed in a Russian shelling of the recently liberated city of Kherson in southern Ukraine. Three others were injured, Deputy Presidential Office Kyrylo Tymoshenko said on Telegram. The city of Cherson is still without power as a result of the Russian attacks. However, they are working on it, said Tymoshenko. “This is definitely the most important task.”

News about the Ukraine war: Zelenskyj gives speech before meeting in Madrid

First report from Monday, November 21: Kyiv/Moscow – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has sworn that all democratic NATO countries will unite against the Russian invasion of his country. “I call on you to do everything possible to ensure that our community is never weakened,” said Zelenskyy on Monday (November 21) during a video address at a plenary session of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly in Madrid, according to simultaneous translation.

It is visible to everyone which contribution Kyiv in the Ukraine war for the security of all democracies. Zelenskyj reaffirmed the will of his country, a member of EU and the Nato to become.

News about the Ukraine war: Russia is to be classified as a “terrorist state”.

Faced with Russian air strikes on Ukraine, Zelenskyy stressed the need to protect every country against such attacks. This applies above all to Ukraine, which therefore urgently needs more air defense weapons. The consequences of the Russian attacks on the Ukrainian civilian population are so severe that Russia should be branded a “terrorist state” by all parliaments, Zelenskyj demanded. The sanctions against Russia should also be further tightened and those responsible for war crimes brought to justice.

The NATO Parliamentary Assembly, founded in 1955, is not a body of the defense alliance, but a legally independent association of the parliaments of the member states and associated countries. In this context, 269 parliamentarians from the 30 NATO member countries discuss security and defense policy issues. Delegates from associated countries can also participate. (nak/dpa)