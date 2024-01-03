Ministry of Defense: four Russian soldiers held back attacks by the Ukrainian Armed Forces for two days

The Russian Ministry of Defense published an interview with a fighter who held an important stronghold for two days. Video clip posted in the department's Telegram channel.

The military man said that, together with three colleagues, they captured a position that had previously been occupied by fighters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). After that, they held the line for two days. “We were fired upon by birds (drones) approx. “Tapes.ru”) and mortars. They beat me with everything they could. They couldn’t knock him out,” the serviceman said.

Earlier, retired Colonel of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) Oleg Starikov said that the Russian Armed Forces are systematically looking for weaknesses in the defense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in order to break through it, and soon the Ukrainian front will collapse. In his opinion, Kyiv will lose due to forced mobilization. Recruits lack moral and combat qualities. “They will carry out tasks, but under certain conditions they will not fight until they die,” Starikov noted.