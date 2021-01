Two nurses treat a 92-year-old person, a victim of the coronavirus, in New York in April 2020. John Moore / Getty Images / Getty Images

The same, again. For the second time in 12 years, a newly elected Democratic president inherits a struggling economy. And while it’s hard to focus on things like that after last week’s Trump coup attempt, a lot depends on whether Joe Biden’s plan to deal with our economic calamities is effective …