Four missiles detonated near the United States diplomatic mission in the “green zone” located in the center of the Iraqi capital. Al arabiya…

According to the TV channel, no one was hurt as a result of the incident. Other details have not yet been provided.

We will remind that on the night of August 28, the area near the “green zone” of Baghdad also came under rocket fire. On August 5, a rocket exploded near the American embassy.

At the end of July, the airport in the Iraqi capital came under rocket fire. At least two shells fell on its territory.