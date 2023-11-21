Cooking and healthy recipes are the order of the day. It is a gastronomic fashion that tries to enhance the preparation of dishes through quality and healthy ingredients without giving up flavor, and in a way return to the roots of the recipes that our grandmothers cooked.

If a few years ago fast food restaurants experienced a real boom, now, thanks to social networks and many influencers who also share the healthy dishes they eat on their accounts, it is the healthy establishments that They are opening their doors and consolidating themselves as another option when choosing a restaurant to enjoy a lunch or dinner.

In Murcia there are several establishments that carry healthy cuisine as their flag and offer in their menu dishes that allow you to taste healthy recipes and with quality and seasonal products.

C. Bartolomé Pérez Casas, 1 Mahalo Poke

This restaurant inspired by Hawaiian cuisine, and which has different locations throughout Spain, offers main dishes made with its own recipes: poke bowls and hot wraps. They also have ‘smoothies’ made with fruit and desserts.

As they point out on their website, their “philosophy” is based on offering healthy options: “We champion healthy, natural and tasty food. An explosion of unique flavors using natural and fresh ingredients.

Santa Teresa Street Urban Garden Restaurant

Eat Healthy, Live Healthy’, this is the motto that Urban Garden Restaurant promotes. This place located on Santa Teresa Street has hamburgers, focaccias, hummus, pasta and a wide variety of recipes on its menu. They also offer desserts such as carrot cake, homemade muffins and cheesecake, as well as bowls and smoothies and natural juices.

This establishment works with a single menu that is also seasonal since, as they point out, they “adapt” to the seasonality of the products that come from their “closest environment.”

«At Pulley, the quality that the raw material reflects in the market, its availability and the natural cycles will be what decide what we will bring to your table today. This is why we do not have a fixed menu but rather a changing list of ingredients that vary depending on their availability in the market and their season,” they point out on their website.

Ortega y Gasset Street, 3 Feed

If you do not have time to prepare healthy recipes at home and do not want to go to a restaurant to eat well, you should know that there are also places that are responsible for preparing these dishes and bringing them to your home. In these cases you can opt for Coaliementa

This establishment, which opens its doors in April 2023, offers healthy food made with local products that tries to minimize the cost of energy and therefore fossil fuels demanded by the food industry.” In fact, beyond betting on ‘healthy’ cuisine, they also have a sustainable vision and seek to reduce the waste and garbage that the food system produces.

On their menu they have traditional dishes such as gypsy pot, rice with vegetables, lentils, Murcian salad or zarangollo, among many others. All of them made with products from the Murcia garden.