Australian and Chinese scientists in the course of a large-scale study of the biomaterial of bats living in one of the regions of Yunnan province in southeast China, discovered four genomes of the coronavirus related to SARS-CoV-2. This is reported in a study preprint published on Tuesday, March 9, on the resource bioRxiv…

“We conducted a study of 411 samples from 23 species of mice living in a small region in Yunnan province, China, from May 2019 to November 2020 …. from this data, we extracted 24 full-length coronavirus genomes, including four related to the new SARS- CoV-2 and three genomes related to SARS-CoV, ”the publication says.

As the authors of the study note, one of these viruses, RpYN06, has a genome structure most similar to SARS-CoV-2, its identity is 94.5%. Three more related SARS-CoV-2 coronaviruses are almost identical to viruses that were previously detected in pangolins from the Chinese province of Guangxi.

According to scientists, the data obtained indicate a variety of viruses in bats on a local scale, as well as the fact that related SARS-CoV-2 and SARS-CoV viruses live in wild animals over a vast territory of the geographic region of southeast Asia and southern China. …

“These data will help in efforts to find the origin of SARS-CoV-2 and other pathogenic viruses,” they concluded.

As the researchers note, the evolutionary roots of SARS-CoV-2 have not been identified, despite the fact that a number of related coronaviruses have already been discovered.

In February, scientists from the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovation (CEPI) warned of a deadly new pandemic. We are talking about the Nipah virus, which is carried by fruit bats. In addition, pigs that consume infected fruits are carriers of the dangerous virus.

It is noted that the mortality rate for Nipah infection varies from 40 to 75%.