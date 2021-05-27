D.he infection rate continues to cool down in Germany. Hessen is no exception. The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) in Berlin reports again for the centrally located state significantly fewer new corona infections than seven days ago. The incidence as the central indicator is below the 50 mark for many months for the first time, albeit very close at 49.9. The decrease in the number of new cases among 100,000 inhabitants that became known within a week allows further easing in four Hessian regions.

Thorsten Winter Business editor and internet coordinator in the Rhein-Main-Zeitung.

The districts of Darmstadt-Dieburg and Main-Kinzig will slide into state level 2 on Saturday. As a result, people there can For example, shopping without a fresh corona test, and hosts are also allowed to serve their guests inside again, with a negative test being indicated and the mask as well. The districts of Hersfeld-Rotenburg and Limburg-Weilburg, which have long been characterized by high incidences, will be included in the state in its level 1 on Friday, which for example allows outdoor catering as well as “click and meet” in retail without a test requirement. There are currently twelve districts as well as Darmstadt, Frankfurt and Offenbach on the first level. So far, things have only been looser in the Hochtaunus, Vogelsberg and Wetterau regions.

Despite the good development, it should be noted that only in the federal states of Thuringia, Saarland and Baden-Württemberg is the incidence higher than in Hesse. In Brandenburg, Hamburg, Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania and Schleswig-Holstein, for example, the code is already below 30. In addition, the RKI reports a good three times as many more deaths in connection with Covid-19 than a week ago. Hessian clinics still care for almost 300 corona patients, half of which have to be ventilated invasively. And in contrast to the first vaccinations, Hessen has clearly below the federal mean in terms of the quota of those who have been vaccinated.

The Hessian health authorities reported 797 new positive PCR tests to the RKI overnight after 1046 a week ago. Since the pandemic began in March of last year, 284,916 people in Hesse have officially been infected with the corona virus that causes Covid-19. That is a good 4.3 percent of the country’s population. Around 12,000 infections are not yet over, about 200 fewer than the day before.

However, the RKI has to consider because of Whitsun: “Due to the public holiday on May 24th, 2021, when interpreting the number of cases, it should be noted that fewer people visit a doctor on public holidays and bridging days, which means that fewer samples are taken and fewer laboratory tests are carried out.” This leads to less pathogen evidence being reported to the responsible health authorities.

In the Hessian regions there is no longer a district or an independent city with an incidence of more than 100. The value is highest with 99.7 in the Waldeck-Frankenberg district, and the lowest with 27.9 in the Wetterau district.

Hesse’s largest city, Frankfurt, was below 50 on Thursday for the first time in a long time. As a result, easing steps, such as the opening of outdoor swimming pools, are moving closer. The Rhineland-Palatinate state capital Mainz, located to the left of the Rhine, has meanwhile moved slightly away from 50 and is now at 58. Wiesbaden is also a bit above the currently targeted mark at 79.

47 more deaths

The RKI became aware of 47 more deaths in connection with Covid-19 a week ago there were 14. Officially, 7,282 people have died of or with Covid-19 in Hesse since the beginning of the pandemic. According to data from the German Interdisciplinary Association for Intensive Care and Emergency Medicine (Divi), there were 280 Covid 19 patients on Thursday, 147 of whom were ventilated, as reported by the dpa.

The age groups between 60 and 80 years of age are still significantly overrepresented among Covid 19 patients in hospitals. This was announced by the Ministry of Social Affairs in Wiesbaden on request from the dpa. In Hesse, the age data of patients receiving inpatient care have been recorded since mid-April. “These show a slight change in the sense that the proportion of very old patients is falling slightly and is approaching its proportion of the population,” said the ministry. In the age group between 35 and 60, the proportion corresponds to that of the population, in younger people there are very few cases.

41.5 percent of Hessians with the first vaccination

Meanwhile, the state’s vaccination campaign is showing success, at least in terms of the first vaccination rate: 41.5 percent of people in Hesse have received their first vaccination against the corona virus. That is 0.3 percentage points more than the federal average. The front runner is Saarland with 45, Rhineland-Palatinate with 39.7. For the fully vaccinated, however, Hessen lags behind the federal mean. Hessen has 14 percent, which is 1.7 percentage points below the average.

Doctors and medical staff in Hesse have administered a good 3.35 million vaccinations against Covid-19 so far. For more than 850,000 of these have family doctors, established specialists such as gynecologists and paediatricians as well as pharmacies taken care of, as the Ministry of Social Affairs announced. In addition to the vaccination centers, preventive injections against the coronavirus have also been given in general practices since the beginning of April. “This shows how efficient the tried and tested structures from pharmacies to general practitioners’ practices are,” praised Health Minister Kai Klose.