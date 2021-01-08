“The world of preserves He has always been the chefs’ great ally in making us dinner when we get home after all day cooking, “says Dani García, three Michelin star and ALBO brand ambassador. In front of him, some 40 journalists dressed in aprons are prepared to prepare four recipes made with preserved products in an event in the purest style Masterchef. “I know that journalists do the same,” continues the chef, referring to canned food for dinner.

This type of food is not only a star product for chefs and journalists, it is also on the shopping list of many nutritionists. And that they are among the maligned processed: they meet several of the necessary requirements to be on this dreaded list – they have been cooked, sterilized and hermetically packaged. However, These are products to which preservatives are not added, they stand out for being microbiologically safe and they have a long life without the need for specific conditions.

Sardines and anchovies are two of the nutrition experts’ favoritesas they provide the health benefits of oily fish (such as omega-3 fatty acids). They are also among the key ingredients of the recipes that Dani García proposes and that he explains to his audience with the simplicity that they will later discover that they have his elaborations.

At the end of the demonstration, the chef sentences: “You have 15 minutes” and the Show. After this time everyone has managed to finish the recipes (with plating and everything). And that no one has been able to resist spending a few minutes tasting the preserves. Beyond the game, at home, the diners are ourselves (or those we want to invite), so we can eliminate the pressure of time in which the dish has to leave the kitchen to the table. The rest of the ingredients in each dish are these:

Gilda of pickled mussels

To prepare this appetizer for five people (10 gildas) 20 units of Pickled mussels, 20 pieces of pickled piparra, 20 pitted manzanilla olives, 10 bamboo shotgun skewers, Arbequina olive oil and chopped chives.

The preparation is very simple and fast, we simply have to puncture the ingredients one by one on the skewers. And the plating? Place the gildas on a plate, add a drizzle of arbequina oil and the chopped chives.

Anchovies, tomato and lard toast

The ingredients for the anchovies, tomato and lardo toasts for five people are the following: five toasts of sourdough bread, five ripe tomatoes, three cans of anchovies in extra virgin olive oil (AVOE), extra virgin olive oil, fine salt, 10 slices of lard and chopped chives.

For the preparation, we start by grating the tomato, putting it in a bowl and seasoning it with AVOE and fine salt. Once ready, Spread it on the toast with the help of a spoon. Then we place the anchovies on top of the toast and the lard slices on top. If we have a torch, we can sweat a little the length. To finish, we place the chopped chives.

Octopus and spiced yogurt tabouleh

To prepare the yogurt for this dish for five people (220 grams) we need: 200 grams of Greek yogurt, 0.1 of cumin powder, 0.2 of freshly ground black pepper, 20 Arbequina oil and 2 salt. To prepare the tabouleh (320 grams) you need 250 grams of cooked couscous, 20 of chopped pepper, 20 of chopped red pepper, 20 of chopped tomato, 3 of chopped parsley, 10 of extra virgin olive oil, Arbequina, fine salt , freshly chopped black pepper, 5 of 25-year-old sherry vinegar, 5 cans of octopus in EVOO and fresh parsley leaves.

To make the yogurt, We mix all the ingredients in a bowl and put the mixture in a bottle until the moment of use. For the tabouleh: we mix the cooked couscous with the chopped vegetables in a bowl, and season the whole with the salt, oil and vinegar.

Potatoes dressed with sardines in olive oil

The ingredients To prepare this dish for five people (550 grams of seasoned potatoes) are: 570 grams of Galician potato, salt, 40 of chopped onion (50 in dirty), 40 of chopped green pepper (50 in dirty), 55 of olive oil Arbequina, 9 of Sherry vinegar of 25 years.

To prepare it, the first thing we must do is steam the washed potato at 100ºC for one hour. Once ready, we dry it in the oven and peel it. Then, we will have to mash it with a fork and mix it in a bowl with a little salt (to taste). The last thing will be to mix the rest of the ingredients.

