With a shot to the face and another to the chest, a hitman killed Argentine Bruno Bussanich, 25, at the Rosario gas station where he worked on Saturday night. Days before, in the same city in Argentina, taxi drivers Héctor Figueroa and Diego Celentano, aged 43 and 32, and bus driver Marco Daloia, aged 39, who died 72 hours before dying, had also been executed at point-blank range. The four murders were committed by narco-criminal gangs that have spread terror in Rosario in response to the hard-line policy in prisons ordered by President Javier Milei and the governor of the province of Santa Fe, Maximiliano Pullaro. “We are going to kill more innocents every year,” read a handwritten message at the gas station where Bussanich's murder was committed. “We want our rights. See our children and family,” he continued as a justification for the crimes committed.

Pullaro has offered a reward of ten million pesos (about $10,000) to anyone who provides clues to capture those responsible for the murders and the national government has warned that it will not back down “not even a millimeter” in its fight against narcoterrorism but will will reinforce. Starting Tuesday, more police will be deployed on the streets, especially at night, and new measures will be taken to round up “each of the gang members,” reported the Minister of Security, Patricia Bullrich.

Rosario is the most violent city in Argentina due to the rivalry of criminal gangs associated with drug trafficking, such as Los Monos. Most of the murders in recent years were linked to settling scores between the gangs themselves, but the most recent victims of the hitmen have been chosen at random and have unleashed panic.

On Sunday night there was a pot-banging protest from the balconies and the next day the city woke up paralyzed. Classes were suspended and buses, taxis and garbage collection services were not operating either. In hospitals, scheduled shifts were canceled and only emergencies were treated. Citizens feel hostage to the escalation of violence and ask to be able to take to the streets without fear. “We ask for peace,” he wrote on his social networks. Rosario soccer star Ángel di Maria next to a photograph of the city with a large black mourning bow.

Rosario's homicide rate, 22 per 100,000 inhabitants, is five times the national average, but no government has been able to solve a problem that has become more complex as drug trafficking infiltrated the province's police and judicial forces.

After Milei took office on December 10, the security policy was immediately tightened. The most dangerous prisoners were transferred to the Piñero prison, 25 kilometers from Rosario, and all communication with the outside world was restricted, while controls and arrests on the streets increased. The new provincial governor was threatened with death in his first week in office.

The threats did not make a dent in the Government at that time and neither do they now. The Argentine Minister of Security, Patricia Bullrich, confirmed this Monday that the isolation regime for high-risk prisoners will be maintained, with which they seek to prevent them from directing operations from prisons. In addition, he will ask the Justice to apply the anti-terrorist law so that actions aimed at terrorizing the population have a double penalty and announced new measures to combat drug crime: more federal police on the streets — who will have tactical support from the Armed Forces — , more personnel assigned to the investigation of money laundering crimes and the sending of bills to Congress that worsen the sentences of drug criminals and grant more power to the State to fight against drug trafficking.

Security agents patrol the Los Pumitas neighborhood, in March 2023. Rodrigo Abd (AP)

“We want extraordinary and exceptional tools,” Pullaro claimed when questioning the criminal guarantee, considering that it forces criminals to run from behind instead of being able to get ahead of them. Among the initiatives being prepared by the Government is an anti-mafia law that will assign the crimes of a gang to all its members.

“We are cornering drugs and drug trafficking and we now have the answer, but we are not willing to give even a millimeter,” Milei warned this Monday in a television interview. “This is not a game, it is a war and we face murderous savages. As the president said, 'it's them or us' and of course it's going to be us,” the presidential spokesman, Manuel Adorni, emphasized at a press conference.

The police reinforcement ordered by the Government in the hottest areas – under the so-called Bandera Plan – seemed to yield good results: last month there were seven murders in Rosario compared to the 33 registered in February 2023. Emboldened by the success, the Santa Fe governor He published an image on the networks that referred to the exhibition of inmates in the prisons of El Salvador with Nayib Bukele. It showed prisoners tied to the ground, looking down, and surrounded by armed police with their faces covered during a surprise search at the Piñero prison. “They are going to have it worse and worse,” said the caption that accompanied the official photograph. Less than a week later, drug criminal gangs began to spread terror among the population.

“We know the suffering that Rosario has had and that it has and that we have to return to normal,” said the Minister of Security when announcing the new plan. Aware that heavy-handed policies have great support among the Argentine population, Bullrich asked legislators to give them more tools to achieve this: “We need to end the anthill and not go ant by ant.”

