EU Commissioner Ursula von der Leyen gave her first speech on the State of the Union in the biggest EU crisis, even in three languages. But who was the addressee? Santa Claus?

VdL calls for the good & the beautiful: more climate policy, Corona aid, freedom rights and censure for the bad guys in Russia, Poland, Trump’s America, England and Turkey. All correct slogans. Above all, she wants more power and money for the EU, as befits a boss.

The 27 national greats, who think in advance of their own career and their own national bag in bad times, listen carefully. Because elections are won at home, not in Brussels. Santa Claus has unlimited resources, “Röschen” has to fetch 27 states.

As soon as he wakes up from his coma, Alexej Navalny is combative again and wants to return to Russia. Until the Kremlin finally crashes into it?

N. gets an A for courage. But it is not necessarily safer abroad. Because the Putin regime knows no national borders. “Enemies of the state” are being assassinated everywhere – see the assassination of Trotsky in Stalin’s time in Mexico.

[Wenn Sie die wichtigsten Nachrichten aus Berlin, Deutschland und der Welt live auf Ihr Handy haben wollen, empfehlen wir Ihnen unsere runderneuerte App, die Sie hier für Apple- und Android-Geräte herunterladen können.]

On the other hand, Putin now has a problem: nothing has turned the global mood against him like this attack – even in the conciliatory D. The evil deed has poisonous consequences for Putin too. One more attempt would make even sworn understanders of Russia doubt their sympathy.

The second lockdown in the UK, plus the prospect of a hard Brexit: Do the British still remember anything?

Nobody is more angry than WmdW, since he has always praised England as a haven of pragmatism, rationality and deliberate interest politics. D, on the other hand, was romance and “a lot of enemy, a lot of honor”. Today Boris Johnson himself turned his own party against himself, meanwhile even his role model Trump urges him to reason.

[Mehr aus der Hauptstadt. Mehr aus der Region. Mehr zu Politik und Gesellschaft. Und mehr Nützliches für Sie. Das gibt’s jetzt mit Tagesspiegel Plus. Jetzt 30 Tage kostenlos testen]

The Brexit project is not the objective balance between dreams and. Consequences, but furious revolution. And it is well known that it eats its children – including a “bojo” and his landslide victory ten months ago. It was once called “Rule Britannia”; now is “Fool Britannia” – the great nation as a buffoon.

[Behalten Sie den Überblick: Jeden Morgen ab 6 Uhr berichten Chefredakteur Lorenz Maroldt und sein Team im Tagesspiegel-Newsletter Checkpoint das Aktuellste und Wichtigste aus Berlin. Jetzt kostenlos anmelden: checkpoint.tagesspiegel.de]

One last word on patio heaters …

The ban on emitters should be suspended due to Covid – a sensible idea that is even shared by the Greens, who sit in pubs more often than the rigors of BUND and NABU. Which do we prefer: saving gas molecules or systemically relevant potions?

he strengthen social cohesion and secure jobs for low-wage earners – not to mention places of employment. How are you supposed to handle a knife and fork outside in winter while holding on to the horse blanket? Whoever thinks of the well-being of the nation wants to spread warmth.