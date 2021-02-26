I.It is already firmly planned in Brussels and Berlin. Federal Minister of Health Jens Spahn announced this Friday that EU citizens should receive the digital vaccination certificate for about three months. But what does it say? And above all: What special rights are associated with the new immunity certificate, what is the wearer allowed, what non-vaccinated people are not allowed to do? In the press conference of the Robert Koch Institute, Spahn made it clear that the latter question, regarding possible privileges, for example in intra-European travel or with regard to events, still needs to be negotiated. Before that, however, beyond data protection, there are above all answers to some medical and immunological questions that influence the informative value of the vaccination pass – and which are still being sought.

1. What does the stamp in the vaccination certificate say?

Joachim Müller-Jung Editor in the features section, responsible for the “Nature and Science” section.

First: the classic yellow vaccination booklet should no longer play a role. The stamp has had its day. A digital vaccination pass was planned for the beginning of 2022 when the electronic patient record started. With the Corona Pass, there should now be a mobile digital vaccination card six months in advance. But what does it say when you click on the corona vaccination?

“Vaccinated”, vaccination date, vaccine brand and vaccination dose and, if applicable, the information on the booster vaccination, as already recorded in the yellow booklet for other vaccinations, will be read in some form. It is quite possible, however, that there will be a lot more. What is unlikely to be noted is whether you have received a vaccine that has been approved as effective, such as that from BioNTech / Pfizer or Moderna, or a formally somewhat less effective one, such as the vector vaccine from Astra-Zeneca / Oxford. Because when it comes to protection against the corona disease Covid-19 – the most important vaccination goal – all active ingredients are the same: According to experience from tens of millions of vaccinations, they have so far protected 100 percent against serious disease and death.

This applies to the three approved vaccines mentioned, but also to the new vaccines “Novavax” and “Sputnik V” from Russia, which have just been tested in the approval process, as well as the vaccine from Johnson & Johnson. Differences in effectiveness were only found in the protection against infections with a subsequent mild Covid-19 course (which does not have to be treated in hospital).

2. Does the vaccination certificate say anything about the protection against infection?

The question of the extent to which vaccinated persons no longer transmit Sars-CoV-2 pathogens is still unclear at this point in time. It is very likely that a vaccination will also decimate the viruses in the nasopharynx after a few weeks, as soon as the immune response is at its peak. The immunologist Leif-Erik Sander from the Charité is convinced: “The vaccinations also have a massive influence on the infectiousness of the vaccinated.” However, no expert expects a so-called sterile vaccination from the active ingredients that have been approved so far. There will be no guarantee that you will not be infected. And almost certainly not black and white, as far as the infectiousness of vaccinated people is concerned. This means that if someone who has been vaccinated becomes infected with the virus, the virus can multiply in the mucous membranes of the upper respiratory tract. Numerous studies are currently investigating whether these infected people are contagious.