The Primitiva draw held this Saturday has left four right second category (5 hits + complementary), which have won a prize of 51,261.98 euros each.

Specifically, the four winning tickets have been validated in administration number 216 of Barcelonanumber 3 of Tomelloso (Ciudad Real), number 1 in Son Servera (Balearic Islands), and in receiving office number 16,320 of Bilbao (Biscay).

On the other hand, in the third category (5 correct answers) there have been 134 correctwho have each won a prize of 2,805.38 eurosState Lotteries and Betting reported.

On this occasion there have been no first category winners (6 hits) or special category winners (6 hits + refund), so the pot is increased that will be put into play in the next draw.

In this way, a single first-class winner with a special category could win a prize of 17.9 million of euros.

The fundraising in the raffle held this Saturday has amounted to a total of 10,705,389 euros.