The primitive raffle held this Saturday has left four successful First category (6 hits), which have taken a prize of euros each.

The four graceful tickets have been validated in Lotteries Administration No. 0 of Alicantein No. 23 of L’Hospitalet de Llobregat (Barcelona), in receiving office No. 77,535 of Sales of championa (Toledo) and in No. 81.035 of Vilamarxant (Valencia).

On the other hand, in the second category (5 hits + complementary) there have been others SIX HISTORANTSthey have won 32,650.24 eurosreports lotteries and bets of the state.

On this occasion there have been no successful category (6 hits + reimbursement), so The boat is increased that will be put into play in the next draw.

In this way, a single first -category with special category could win on Monday a prize of 12.4 million of euros.

The Collection in the raffle held this Saturday has promoted to a total of 10,805,298 euros.