Xi Jinping, for his third and unprecedented consecutive term in China; Boric and Lula, as emblems of the turn to the left in Latin America, and Mahsa Amini, as a fuse and symbol of the protests in Iran, are some of the most prominent figures in the world this 2022.

Xi Jinping, the legendary Chinese president

Xi Jinping, President of China during his visit to Hong Kong. Photo: Justin Chin/Bloomberg

In a historic event, the Chinese president, Xi Jinpingobtained a third consecutive term at the head of the Communist Party last October, which broke with the existing tradition in that country of limiting the period of service of those who occupy this position to two terms and which, according to experts, opens the possibility of that Xi rules China even for life. Today, the president surrounds himself with followers to become the most powerful leader in modern China since the founder of the People’s Republic, Mao Zedong.

Xi Jinping, in power for a decade, showed a great desire for control, meddling in almost all the mechanisms of the State. By the way, he earned international criticism for his balance in human rights policy. His ratification at the head of the party seems to confirm the fears of some analysts that the CCP, and therefore China, continues to move away from collective leadership and is increasingly dependent on a single figure.

Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, the return of an acclaimed leader



Lula da Silva in his speech after the victory in the Brazilian elections.

He looked like a political corpse when he was sentenced to prison. But two and a half years after regaining his freedom, due to the annulment of his convictions, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva was elected in October as president of Brazil and thus marked his return to power for the third time. The co-founder and leader of the Workers’ Party (PT) takes over on January 1, 2023 from the far-right president Jair Bolsonaro, whom he defeated in the second round by a very narrow margin, with 50.9 percent. of the votes against 49.1 percent.

Lula begins his political ‘resurrection’ “without fear of being happy”, as his campaign slogan says since his first attempt to reach the Presidency. However, it faces difficult challenges, such as reconciling an extremely polarized society, improving the pockets of Brazilians with an increase in the minimum wage and a reinforcement of social programs, and meeting international expectations to do what is necessary to save the Amazon.

Mahsa Amini, the origin of the protests in Iran



On September 16, Mahsa Aminia 22-year-old Iranian Kurdish woman, died in a hospital three days after being detained by morality police for violating Iran’s dress code for women, which requires veiling and discreet clothing in public .

Protests over the death of Mahsa Amini have spread across the world.

Her death sparked a wave of demonstrations across Iran, the largest since the 1979 revolution. The cry for women’s freedom became a movement against the Islamic regime, and spread to universities and colleges, despite the repression.

Carlos III, 50 years to be king

The world was shocked on September 8 when the death of Queen Elizabeth II, at 96 years old. Hours later, the British crown announced that the queen’s eldest son, Prince Charles, would be the new king of England.

King Carlos III during one of the ceremonies in honor of his mother Isabel II. Photo: STEFAN ROUSSEA / AFP

Born on November 14, 1948 in Buckingham Palace, the new king, Charles III, has always been one of the most famous members of the British royal family. His path to the top of royalty was marked by studies, conflicts and divided opinions in the United Kingdom.

Ketanji B. Jackson, the first black female judge in the US.



With 17 years, Ketanji Brown Jackson she left her biggest dream in writing: “To be nominated sometime as a judge.” Three decades later, she exceeded all expectations of her and crossed the threshold of history, with a lifetime tenure on the United States Supreme Court.

At 51 years old, the one chosen by Joe Biden contemplated the vote in the Senate in April that made her the fifth woman, and the first African-American, to form part of the Supreme Court in its 232-year history, a milestone in a country marked by decades of slavery and deep racial segregation.

Gabriel Boric, a young Chilean president

In March, the former student leader and former left-wing deputy gabriel boric positioned himself as president of Chile. At 36 years old, he became the youngest president in the history of that country.

Gabriel Boric, President of Chile.

Critical of the neoliberal model installed during the military dictatorship (1973-1990) and consolidated in the transition, Boric seeks to build a welfare state, with an ecological, feminist and regionalist emphasis. One of his main challenges is the creation of a new Constitution after 61.92 percent of Chileans rejected the proposal for a constituent.

Cristina Kirchner, the first sentence to a ‘vice’

After more than three years of oral and public trial, a criminal court in Argentina sentenced the former president on Tuesday and current vice president of that country, Cristina Kirchner, to six years in prison for the crime of fraudulent administration during the 12 years that she and her late husband, former President Néstor Kirchner (2003-2015) governed.

Speech by Cristina Fernández after the conviction against her.

The sentence also disqualifies her from holding public office for life. It is the first time in the history of Argentina that an acting vice president is tried and convicted by justice.

Nayib Bukele, the controversial president of El Salvador



The President of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, who came to power with the promise of combating corruption, violence and poverty in his country, has occupied the international agenda this year for his controversial measures, among them, having established a state of emergency to deal with gangs in that country.

However, Bukele, who has already announced that he will seek re-election in 2024, is singled out by civil organizations that denounce human rights violations, as well as alleged arbitrary arrests and ill-treatment in prison.

Elon Musk and his purchase of Twitter

The South African tycoon was one of the characters of the year for his purchase of one of the most popular social networks in the world: Twitter. Musk, owner of Tesla among other companies, reached out to a new and unfamiliar market and completed the $44 billion transaction amid a dispute with the firm over the number of fake accounts and information controversies. spam.

Elon Musk bought Twitter for $44 billion.

Since the businessman took ownership of Twitter, pay decisions, promotion of free speech, layoffs online and working hours have made him a more polarizing figure.

Annie Ernaux, the Nobel Prize for Literature

Ernaux was born on September 1, 1940, in the town of Lillebonne (France).

The Nobel Prize for Literature did not choose an unknown poet nor was it politically correct. No one, in the world of letters, launched a resigned: “And who is this?” the french annie ernaux she was a solid contender for literature’s most prestigious award.

His books are short and sharp as razors. The place, Pure passion, The event, The years or The shame are just the spearhead of more than 20 books (three adapted to the cinema). Her work talks about herself, her condition as a woman, her childhood, her fears, her loves and her frustrations. Ernaux is an indisputable benchmark of our time.

Rafael Nadal, the most winning

Nadal, in Bogotá, where he played an exhibition match against Casper Ruud. Photo: Cesar Melgarejo / EL TIEMPO

At 36 years of age, and in one of the most difficult years of his career from a physical point of view, the spanish rafael nadal He confirmed himself as the most winning male tennis player in Grand Slam tournaments in history, by conquering his 14th crown at Roland Garros. He defeated Norwegian Casper Ruud (6-3, 6-3, 6-0) in three sets.

It was his 22nd crown, to surpass the 21 that Novak Djokovic has. Nadal won 14 times at the French Open, four at the US Open, two at the Australian Open and two at Wimbledon. The Spaniard returned to Colombia in November for an exhibition against Ruud.

Bad Bunny, most listened to artist for the third year

For the first time, an artist reaches number one on the Billboard 200 list with an album recorded entirely in Spanish. Topping charts lasted almost six months. In addition, he has been the most listened to artist on Spotify in the world for the third consecutive year.

Bad Bunny flies over the audience at the El Campín Stadium in Bogotá. Photo: Andrea Moreno/ EL TIEMPO

Thus, thanks to the album A summer without you, the 28-year-old Puerto Rican has lived his best year. His World’s Hottest Tour sold out in record time in every country he visited. He himself says that he did not imagine reaching that high and, at the end of the tour, Benito Martínez Ocasio (his real name) affirms that he will take off next year.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

TIME