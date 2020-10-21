Four members of the delegation of Athletico Paranaense Brazilian who is in Uruguay for the meeting this Tuesday against the Peñarol, corresponding to the Libertadores Cup, gave COVID-19 positive, according to sources from the Ministry of Public Health (MSP) confirmed to Efe.

Two players and two members of the delegation that accompanies the team tested positive in “the swabs that were made when entering the country,” revealed the sources, who reported that the four affected remain in the hotel with the rest of the expedition, although they are isolated “within the bubble foreseen in the protocol”.

MSP officials “they follow the situation closely” in order to comply with the rules included in the protocol presented to the South American Football Confederation (Conmebol) to allow the entry and exit of the teams that were going to play the Copa Libertadores and the Sudamericana.

Among these measures, Uruguayan teams must undergo the COVID-19 test when returning from other countries and quarantine, foreigners arriving in Uruguay must test negative and expeditions cannot leave their hotel except to go to the game they must dispute.

As the cases affected in the Athletico Paranaense are few, Tuesday’s game against Peñarol at the Campeón del Siglo stadium in Montevideo, scheduled for 9:30 p.m. (00:30 GMT), is not in danger of being played.

However, once the clash is over, the members of the aurinegro group must do preventive quarantine.

Uruguay is one of the countries with the most control over the COVID-19 pandemic. Since March 13, when the health emergency was declared due to the appearance of the first four cases, and until this Monday, there have been registered 2,560 positive cases (388 active right now) and 51 deceased.