BJP president JP Nadda has announced national office bearers after eight months of hard work, but four posts are still vacant. These include the post of a general secretary. Along with this, according to the party constitution, one-third women officers have also not been made. It is believed that these vacancies have been kept in view of the possible expansion of the Union Cabinet, so that some leaders can be accommodated at that time.

Nadda duly took charge of the party in January this year and has now announced the national office bearers at the end of September. According to the party constitution, in the central organization, in addition to the national president, 39 officials are made 13 vice-presidents, 10 general secretaries, 15 secretaries and a treasurer. Nadda’s team currently consists of 12 vice-presidents, nine general secretaries and 13 secretaries. In this sense, the posts of a vice-president, a general secretary and two secretaries are vacant. The announcement of the president of Mahila Morcha is yet to be announced.

There will be major changes in the executive too

Nadda is yet to constitute a national executive. At least 25 percent of this change has to be done. Given the way in which about 70 percent of the changes have been made in the national office bearers, a large number of changes in the executive are also expected. Apart from this, Central Parliamentary Board, Central Election Committee is also to be announced.

Rajnath gave place to one third women

According to the party constitution, one-third of the central office bearers in the organization are reserved for women, so at least 4 more women officials will have to be included. However, for a long time neither full functionaries nor women have been retained in the party. The last time in 2013, the then BJP President Rajnath Singh announced all 40 officials (including the president) in his team and a third, i.e. 13 women were also included in it. In which five vice presidents and eight secretaries were made.

Potential expansion after Bihar election

The posts that the BJP president has kept vacant will be filled in the near future. It is believed that these vacancies have been kept in view of the possible expansion of the Union Cabinet after the Bihar elections, because at that time some leaders will be given space in the organization in order for some leaders to come to power and organization.