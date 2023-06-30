At least four policemen were seriously injured in a car bomb explosion in the Mexican state of Guanajuato (center), the authorities announced Thursday.

They belong to the National Guard – a police force under the control of the army – and were knocked down when a car they were checking exploded in the Celaya district. One of the four lost his right arm, according to the Public Prosecution.

The governor of Guanajuato state, Diego Sinho Rodriguez, said a total of four personnel had been hospitalized.

He said the investigation is focusing on whether the policemen were lured into the car through a fake phone call.

Fourteen police officers have been killed in Celaya this year, and 32 in the entire state of Guanajuato, according to official data.

The tourist and industrial state of Guanajuato was the most violent in Mexico last year, with more than 3,000 murders recorded.

Guanajuato is witnessing a struggle between the two gangs of Jalisco Nueva Generacion (the most powerful in Mexico) and Santa Rosa de Lima.