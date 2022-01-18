THE TRUTH Murcia Tuesday, 18 January 2022, 19:51



Four people, between 61 and 82 years old, had to be transferred this Tuesday to the Reina Sofía and Virgen de la Arrixaca hospitals after being affected by smoke inhalation in a house fire in the San Pedro neighborhood, in Murcia.

The 112 Emergency Coordination Center of the Region received a call at 5:51 p.m. reporting the fire that originated in this house, at the intersection of Cortes and Pilar streets. Agents from the Murcia Local Police and firefighters from the Fire Extinguishing and Rescue Service of the Murcia City Council traveled there together with two trucks.

The latter requested health care to help three women and one man poisoned by carbon monoxide. The emergency service personnel transferred two women aged 80 and 82 to the Reina Sofía hospital, while another medicalized vehicle went to the Virgen de la Arrixaca hospital, where the 82-year-old man and the 81-year-old woman were treated.