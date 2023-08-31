The Wagner Group has become better known in the international news since the end of last year, when the militia became the main Russian assault force in the battle for the city of Bakhmut, at that time the main stage of actions in the war in Ukraine.

Such “fame” increased at the end of June this year, when the mercenary group rebelled against the Russian government, and reached its peak last week, when Wagner leader Yevgeny Prigozhin died in a plane crash in the region. Russian from Tver. The number 2 of the group, Dmitry Utkin, was also on the plane.

For the reader to better understand the past, present and (uncertain) future of the Wagner Group, the People’s Gazette made a timeline, with links to the main content that the newspaper produced about the militia. Check out:

Birth

The Wagner Group emerged in the middle of the last decade, founded by Prigozhin and Utkin. The former was nicknamed “Putin’s chef” because the Russian president hosted heads of state in his floating restaurant and Prigozhin won contracts to supply food to schools, public offices and the Russian armed forces. Utkin was a former military man who admired Nazism.

The Wagner Group assisted pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine from 2014 and Kremlin forces in the annexation of Crimea that year, and did the same in the conflict that started in Ukraine in early 2022.

Rise

Wagner quickly became known for the cruelty of his methods and began to expand his activities. In Syria, he helped Russia support dictator Bashar al-Assad. In Venezuela, he offered protection to the dictator Nicolás Maduro.

In Africa, the group operated or operates in countries such as Libya, Mali, Sudan and the Central African Republic and is involved in the exploration of gold, diamonds and oil.

Fall

The relationship between the Wagner Group and the Russian government began to break down during the war in Ukraine. Prigozhin alleged lack of support and competence from the Russian military high command and on June 24 of this year promoted a mutiny against the Kremlin, after claiming that a camp at Wagner had been attacked by Russian forces.

Just 200 km from Moscow, the march was interrupted and Prigozhin accepted exile in Belarus, whose dictator, Alexander Lukashenko, brokered an agreement to end the rebellion.

Wagner withdrew from Ukraine and moved troops to Belarus, where he began training the country’s military, and signaled that it would concentrate its actions on Africa. However, the deaths of Prigozhin and Utkin, speculated as retaliation by Vladimir Putin, left a big question mark over the future of the militia.

Future

In an interview with Gazeta do Povo, military analyst and reserve colonel Paulo Roberto da Silva Gomes Filho stated that, after Prigozhin’s death, the Wagner Group should decrease “considerably” in size and its members will have to choose between three paths.

The first would be to accept a proposal made by the Russian Ministry of Defense, signing contracts and joining the country’s armed forces; the second would be to be recruited by other private Russian military companies or even by Russian intelligence or security agencies; or stay in the group.

For Gomes Filho, this last option is the most attractive for Wagner members who work in Africa. “The group’s business on that continent, in addition to being very profitable, meet Russia’s geopolitical interests,” said the analyst.