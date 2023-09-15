These four youth players are being investigated for an alleged case of revealing secrets of a sexual nature.

To date, the names of the four players involved in this alleged crime are not known. These events occurred in Mogán, Gran Canaria, at the beginning of summer and were reported by the victim’s mother on September 6 to the Civil Guard.

With the consent of the victim, the penalty to which the author of the video and broadcaster is exposed is three months to one year in prison or a fine of six to twelve months. For those who have only disseminated it, it would be a fine of one to three months.

However, since it is a minor, the penalties are aggravated, from seven and a half months to one year in prison or a fine of nine to twelve months for the author and disseminator for a crime of distribution of pornography and corruption of minors, and two to three months of fine to the one who only shared it later.

In addition, it is being investigated whether there may be more people who spread the video.