In the last few hours, controversy has arisen at Real Madrid after several players from the Merengue club’s subsidiary, two from Real Madrid Castilla and another from Real Madrid C, were arrested by the Civil Guard on Thursday morning, while a fourth is being investigated for disseminating a sexual video of a 16-year-old minor, according to the newspaper The confidential and which was later confirmed by the EFE Agency.
These four youth players are being investigated for an alleged case of revealing secrets of a sexual nature.
Real Madrid reported in a statement that the youth players made a “statement before the Civil Guard in relation to a complaint for the alleged dissemination of a private video on WhatsApp.”
What has happened?
One of the four involved recorded without permission on video the consensual sexual relations he had with a minor and subsequently shared said video with his three companions via WhatsApp without her consent. This investigation is being carried out by the Judicial Police of the Civil Guard of Las Palmas, where the complaint was filed.
To date, the names of the four players involved in this alleged crime are not known. These events occurred in Mogán, Gran Canaria, at the beginning of summer and were reported by the victim’s mother on September 6 to the Civil Guard.
What do homegrown players face?
The case is in the first investigation process, this means that we will have to wait for the results to know the facts and then for them to be judged. The Penal Code establishes in its article 197 ranges of penalties based on whether it has been recorded with or without the consent of the victim or if she is an adult or a minor.
With the consent of the victim, the penalty to which the author of the video and broadcaster is exposed is three months to one year in prison or a fine of six to twelve months. For those who have only disseminated it, it would be a fine of one to three months.
However, since it is a minor, the penalties are aggravated, from seven and a half months to one year in prison or a fine of nine to twelve months for the author and disseminator for a crime of distribution of pornography and corruption of minors, and two to three months of fine to the one who only shared it later.
In addition, it is being investigated whether there may be more people who spread the video.
“Real Madrid announces that it has learned that a Castilla player and three Real Madrid C players have given a statement to the Civil Guard in relation to a complaint for the alleged dissemination of a private video on WhatsApp. When the club becomes aware details of the facts, it will adopt the appropriate measures”.
