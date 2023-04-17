After the failed “Asu mare: los amigos” and the promising “The Year of the Tiger”, a new Peruvian comedy is about to hit local theaters. It is about “Single, Married, Widow, Divorced”, national production starring Gianella Neyra, Katia Condos, Milene Vasquez and Patricia Portocarrero. However, the laughter during filming became moments of discomfort from one day to the next when the four protagonists were infected with COVID-19.

“We have been so involved that we all got COVID on set, except Gianella. She brought it.” Portocarrero said between laughs in an interview with América TV. Luckily, the situation did not escalate and it remained as an anecdote that is now recounted as another memory of the filming.

YOU CAN SEE: “Single, married, widow, divorced”, by Sandro Mairata

The truth is that they cannot forget an important part of the recordings: the presence of Diego Bertie. The actor recorded his participation and passed away shortly after. In such a context, With two He couldn’t help but get sentimental about it: “What can I tell you?” Said the actress with an evident expression of grief on her face.

“The truth, it has been very difficult. We’re still processing it because it’s hard for us to talk about it, but when you have an actor as wonderful as Diego, the screen will speak for him. It’s beautiful to remember him with a character like this and that’s what we want people to take with them when they see the film,” Neyra said.

Diego Bertie’s latest film will be released on April 20, 2023. Photo: Composition LR/“Single, Married, Widow, Divorced”

YOU CAN SEE: “What a good breed” is back? Milene Vásquez wishes it: “History marked an era”

What is “Single, Married, Widow, Divorced” about?

“Single, married, widowed, divorced” tells the story of the reunion of four childhood friends that life and the years were in charge of separating. The death of Cecilia’s husband brings them together on an unexpected trip to Pacasmayo, but this promising adventure turns into a crazy odyssey that puts their friendship to the test.

Along the way, by helping her friend close the duel, they must learn to unite to face the challenges in their lives and they will try to give themselves a second chance to heal wounds, overcome fears and accept themselves.

YOU CAN SEE: “Attacked”, the movie with hot scenes that Gianella Neyra did not want to see: why?

When does “Single, Married, Widow, Divorced” premiere?

“Single, married, widowed, divorced” It has its premiere scheduled for April 20 in national theaters. No word yet on whether the movie will hit streaming.

#Peruvian #actresses #caught #COVID19 #filming #comedy