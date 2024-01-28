During the day, four people were injured as a result of shelling by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) on the territory of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR). This was announced by Rodion Miroshnik, Ambassador-at-Large of the Russian Foreign Ministry for Crimes in Kyiv, in his Telegram channel on Sunday, January 28.

“In less than a day, four DPR civilians have already been injured. Two of them were damaged by terrorist drone drops. Both cases occurred today in Donetsk,” he wrote.

Two more civilians were injured after Horlivka was shelled with cluster munitions.

On the same day, in the Telegram channel of the representative office of the Donetsk People's Republic at the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of Issues Related to War Crimes of Ukraine (JCCC), they reported that during the day the DPR came under fire from the UFU 19 times. There were five shellings in the Donetsk direction, and 14 in the Gorlovka direction. In total, 63 units of ammunition were fired across the territory of the DPR during the day.

Earlier, on January 27, the DPR representative office in the JCCC reported that the UFU shelled populated areas of the republic 15 times within 24 hours. In addition, information was received that a civilian was injured. One residential building was damaged.

Before this, on January 23, the head of the DPR Denis Pushilin spoke about the death of three people due to shelling of the republic by the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Thus, in the Kuibyshevsky district of Donetsk, an employee of the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations for the DPR died. In Yasinovataya, a man born in 1949 was killed as a result of an ammunition drop from an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV). and a woman born in 1952.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine daily shell the territories of the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics, as well as the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions against the backdrop of a special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which Russia announced on February 24, 2022.

