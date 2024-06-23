CBS: Arkansas shooting death toll rises to 4

The death toll from a shooting in the US state of Arkansas has risen to four. The TV channel reported this CBS citing state police data.

The incident occurred on Friday, June 21, at a grocery store in Fordyce. Initially, two deaths and eight injuries were reported. One policeman was among the wounded. Later the number of victims increased to nine.

The attacker was wounded and taken into custody. It is specified that two police officers are among the victims. Their life and health are not in danger.

