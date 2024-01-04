The driver of the minibus, which was traveling to Ulan-Ude, lost control, drove off the road and overturned. The prosecutor's office of the Republic of Buryatia announced this on January 4.

It is noted that the accident occurred near the village of Dushelan. As a result of the incident, three passengers and the driver were injured.

“The Prosecutor’s Office of the Republic of Buryatia organized an investigation into a traffic accident in the Barguzinsky district,” the department said in a statement.

The causes and circumstances of the incident are now being established.

