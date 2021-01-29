In the Tambov region, four people were injured as a result of a passenger bus hitting a bump stop, it is reported on the site regional headquarters of the Ministry of Emergencies.

As specified, the incident took place late in the evening in the Nikiforovsky district of the region at the 409th kilometer of the P-22 “Caspian” highway.

The victims were taken to the City Clinical Hospital named after Archbishop Luka in Tambov and the Michurinsk Central City Hospital named after I. Bryukhonenko. The traffic on the road was not blocked, and there was no fuel spill.

Earlier it was reported that one person died and two were injured as a result of a collision of a car with a freight train in Primorye.

In the Leningrad region in an accident involving four trucks the driver of the fuel truck was killed.