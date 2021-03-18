In the Ryazan region, a regular bus collided with a truck, four people were injured, it is reported on website Regional Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs on Wednesday, March 17.

The accident occurred on the 210th km of the P22 “Caspian” highway in the Mikhailovsky district. A MAN passenger bus collides with a Scania heavy-duty vehicle with a semi-trailer.

“As a result of an accident, a bus driver born in 1967 was hospitalized. and two passengers. Medical assistance was provided to one passenger on the spot. There are no minors among the injured, ”it was reported.

As specified in the regional the prosecutor’s office, there were 21 people in the bus.

In connection with the incident, an inspection of compliance with the requirements of the legislation on road safety was organized. If there are grounds, the issue of taking measures of the prosecutor’s response will be resolved.

