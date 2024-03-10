Four people were injured when the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) dropped an explosive object from a drone on Gorlovka in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), the mayor of the city Ivan Prikhodko reported on March 10 in the Telegram channel.

“The number of wounded civilians in Gorlovka due to the release of an explosive object from a VFU unmanned aerial vehicle has increased to four,” he noted.

As a result of the attack, a house on Nevelskogo Street (Nikitovsky district of Gorlovka) was damaged, the head of the city added.

Employees of the bakery plant were also injured in the drone strike on Gorlovka. The mayor of the city of Prikhodko urged residents to be careful.

The DPR representative office at the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of Issues Related to War Crimes of Ukraine (JCCC) also reported that an explosive object was dropped from a Ukrainian drone in Gorlovka on March 10. The attack was carried out on the Nikitovsky district at 02:00.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine daily shell the territories of the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics, Zaporozhye and Kherson regions, and also try to strike at other border regions of Russia against the backdrop of a special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24, 2022. The decision was made against the backdrop of an aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

