The fire broke out in a 16-storey residential building on the Bestuzhevykh street in Moscow, the press service reports. of the capital GU EMERCOM of Russia…

The fire was reported by the rescuer on Monday, February 15, at 22:20. One of the apartments on the sixth floor was engulfed in fire.

The area of ​​the fire was ten square meters. Personal belongings and furniture were on fire in the apartment. Four people were rescued from the sixth floor of the burning skyscraper.

The fire has now been completely eliminated. None of the residents of the house were injured as a result of the fire.

