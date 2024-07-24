Emergencies Ministry: Four people rescued in Moscow after fire in seventh-floor apartment

A fire broke out on the seventh floor of an apartment on Molodezhnaya Street in the southwest of Moscow, reports Telegram– EMERCOM channel.

The flames spread to the balcony of the eighth floor, and four people were rescued from the apartment there. 30 residents evacuated the building on their own.

Square makes up 2 thousand square meters. More than 150 specialists and 46 units of equipment are involved in extinguishing the fire.

On July 16, a fire broke out in the Vkus Ogna restaurant near the Paveletskaya metro station. The establishment’s patrons were evacuated due to the incident. It turned out that the fire started in the ventilation.