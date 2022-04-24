The Japanese coast guard rescued four people on a tour boat that ran into trouble on Saturday west of the Shiretoko nature reserve near the northern island of Hokkaido. They were found unconscious in the icy water early Sunday morning (local time), local media reported. There is still no trace of the other 22 people on board and the boat itself.
