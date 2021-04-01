The shooting in the city of Orange in the US state of California killed at least four people and injured two more. This is reported by the TV channel Nbc…

According to a statement from the police department, on March 31, law enforcement officers responded to a call about the shooting and arrived at the scene, where the dead and injured were found.

Currently, the situation has stabilized, there is no threat to the population.

According to the CBS TV channel, the suspect in the shooting was wounded, he was hospitalized, there is no information about his condition.

On March 28, it was reported that in the US state of Florida, a man opened fire on employees of the Everglades National Park. Nobody was hurt as a result of the incident. The alleged shooter was later detained by the police.

On the same day, it became known that two people died as a result of the shooting in the US state of Maryland. An unknown person opened fire in one of the shops in Essex.