The crash of a fire-fighting helicopter in the city of Dali in southwestern China killed four people. On May 11 reports about it TaiwanDaily, referring to the statement of the local authorities.

The helicopter, in which there were four crew members, crashed into Lake Erhai on May 10 at 10:20 local time (5:20 Moscow time) while performing a water intake maneuver.

During a search and rescue operation several hours later, two crew members were found, but despite the medical assistance provided, they died.

The other two were initially reported missing, but later their bodies were also found without signs of life.

At the scene of the incident, work is underway to eliminate the consequences of the emergency.

