Four people were killed in a tornado in China’s eastern province of Jiangsu, and another 149 residents were affected, reports Saturday, May 16. government Suzhou city.

The disaster occurred in Shengze Township, Wujiang District, Suzhou City District on May 14 at approximately 19:00 local time (14:00 Moscow time). As a result, the disaster destroyed several buildings, damaged power lines, as well as 84 houses and 17 buildings of various enterprises.

According to the government, as of 5:00 Saturday (midnight Moscow time), four people were killed by a tornado, 149 people were injured, 19 of them were hospitalized, but their lives are not in danger.

Earlier on Saturday, it was reported that a tornado hit the Chinese city of Wuhan, killing six people and injuring another 218 residents. The disaster destroyed 27 houses in the city and part of the barracks for workers, at least 400 more homes were damaged. As a result of the bad weather, two tower cranes collapsed and many trees fell.