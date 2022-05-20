The police have moved to the Norwegian town of Nore, where the attack has taken place. / Afp

Friday, May 20, 2022, 1:57 p.m.



At least four people have been injured this Friday in a knife attack perpetrated in the Norwegian city of Numedal, located in the southeast of the country, as confirmed by the Police.

The Police of the Southeast District of Norway has indicated in a series of messages that one of the injured is in critical condition and has stressed that the “presumed perpetrator” has been arrested, without further details at the moment.

Minutes earlier, the Police had stressed that the emergency services are on the way and described the situation as “ongoing violence that is life-threatening.”