Saratov Region Health Ministry: Four People Injured After UAV Attack

Four people were injured in a drone attack in Saratov, one woman was hospitalized in serious condition. This is reported by RIA Novosti with reference to the Ministry of Health of the Saratov Region.

“One woman was hospitalized in serious condition in one of the medical institutions of the city of Saratov. Three victims received assistance on the spot,” the regional department clarified.

Earlier, Saratov Region Governor Roman Busargin reported that a woman was injured as a result of an attack by drones of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) on a residential complex in Saratov.