Bogota.- Four people, including a woman, were killed. in a rural area of ​​the town of El Águila, in the Colombian department of Valle del Cauca (southwest), reported this Saturday the NGO Institute of Studies for Development and Peace (Indepaz).

The events occurred on Friday in the La María hamlet and, according to Indepaz, two of the victims were a couple “those who were inside a house” when they were murdered.

The information does not specify if the other two people were also killed in the same place or in another place.

Read more: Two teenagers murdered a man to steal his cell phone and cash

The municipality of El Águila is close to the department of Risaralda and “armed actors who generate actions in different municipalities of these two departments” move there, the information added.

However, the mayor of El Águila, Daniel Gallego, confirmed to local media three murders and said that they are supposedly related to micro-trafficking issues, while explaining that there is no Police or Army in that area.

“In La María there have been some issues of insecurity because it is a populated center that unfortunately has an absence of public force. We do not have a police station there,” Gallego said.

The mayor explained that in the security councils carried out in the last three months it was concluded that the majority of crimes are related to the sale of illicit drugs.

Read more: With bats, two teenagers murder their teacher and then celebrate it on social networks