The third mass shooting in the United States in less than a month has something important in common with the previous ones: the gunman is alive. This will clarify the puzzling mental maze that accompanies each of these murders, which in the case of the one that occurred on Wednesday in Orange (California), has clearer motivations.

Aminadab Gaxiola Gonzalez, 44, had “a personal and business relationship” with the victims, police said. The apparent revenge left four dead, including a 9-year-old boy who allegedly died in his mother’s arms when she fled with him through the garden. The woman is the only survivor of the massacre and is hospitalized. The remaining victims, who could be related, according to Paul Tovar, whose brother owns the company, to the television network KTLA-TV are a man and two women. “Neither he nor my niece answer the phone, I’m praying,” the man confided.

The killer was equipped with plastic handcuffs and had locked all the doors of the office of the manufactured home developer Unified Homes with chains, where he shot his victims. That slowed down the response of the agents who came when they received a call to the emergency services, but upon hearing the shots inside they risked shooting through the gate and wounding the alleged killer.

Uvaldo Madrigal, a mechanic who was in an adjacent auto shop at 5:30 p.m., told the Los Angeles Times that he heard the shots clearly. Ten in a row, he counted. When he went out to see what was happening, he found a scene from a movie. The street was taken over by five patrol cars with open doors behind which policemen in bulletproof vests lined up with their pistols pointing. “I’ve never seen anything like this in real life,” he confessed.