Four people, including a child, were killed Wednesday when a man opened fire at an office building in the city of Orange, south of Los Angeles, police said. The attacker, whose motivations are currently unknown, was also shot after police intervention and taken to hospital. A fifth victim, who was injured, was also hospitalized.

The shooting occurred around 5:30 p.m. local time on the top floor of a small office building. According to the Los Angeles Times, the police officers who came to the scene were received with shots and responded to them.

This shooting follows two massacres in recent weeks in the United States, which have relaunched the debate on the proliferation of firearms in the country. On March 22, an attacker killed 10 people in a supermarket in Colorado, less than a week after a man killed eight people in Asian massage parlors in Atlanta.