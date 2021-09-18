Four people died as a result of a collision of two cars on 22 km of the A-290 Temryuk-Krasnodar highway, Izvestia was told on Saturday, September 18, in the press service of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia for the Krasnodar Territory.

The message about the accident on the road was received the day before at about 23:20 (coinciding with Moscow time) to the duty unit of the Russian Interior Ministry in the Krasnoarmeyskiy region. The nearest traffic police crews immediately went to the scene.

According to preliminary data, the Toyota car was moving from Krasnodar in the direction of Slavyansk-on-Kuban, where, in violation of traffic rules, it drove into the oncoming lane and collided with a MAN heavy truck.

As a result of the road accident, 4 people died, there are no minors among them.

Police officers are currently establishing the causes and all the circumstances of the incident.

On September 17, an accident occurred on the P-298 highway in the Paninsky district of Voronezh. As Izvestia was told in the regional department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, five people, including a child, were killed and two were injured as a result of the collision of three cars. According to preliminary data, a truck crashed into the standing Volvo and Ford Fusion cars.

According to the governor of the Voronezh region, Alexander Gusev, both parents of four children, two of whom are minors, died in the same family. He added that 2 million 700 thousand rubles of material assistance were allocated to the children of those killed from a large family. The victim as a result of an accident will receive 500 thousand rubles.