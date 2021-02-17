In the Irkutsk region, there was a collision of a regular bus, a truck and a car, as a result of which four people died. On February 17th reported REN TV…

The accident occurred at about 4:00 local time (February 16, 23:00 Moscow time) on the A331 “Vilyui” highway near the village of Kuznetsovka, Bratsk district, the press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations in the region said.

A Toyota passenger car collided with a parked truck, after which a bus collided with the car on the route “Irkutsk-Tulun-Bratsk”.

In the accident, four people died – the bus driver and three people who were in a car. Information about the victims is being specified.

There were about 25 passengers in the bus, who were sent to Bratsk on a passing bus.

A day earlier, it was reported that a taxi driver hit a man at a pedestrian crossing in the Yuzhnoportovy district in Moscow. The victim was hospitalized.